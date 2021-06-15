LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are considering adding millions of dollars to increase "security" in downtown Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer proposed using $3 million to fund police officer patrols in the downtown area to provide "reassuring, uniformed presence to workers, visitors and residents." However, Fischer and others said the area is already safe, and the funding is aimed to address the perception of downtown.
According to proposal documents, the officers would be used to patrol the Central Business District, Waterfront Park, NuLu, areas around the hospitals and Broadway between Jackson and 12th streets.
"The stats will show you it's more of a perception issue," Fischer said Tuesday. "We certainly want a safe downtown, just like every area. But you have more people intensified in one area downtown."
On Monday, during a special meeting of the Metro Council budget committee, some council members questioned the need for additional officers downtown.
"We have to make a decision on whether downtown is safe or downtown is not safe," Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-19) said. "If downtown is safe, we don't need extra security. If downtown is not safe, we need extra security."
According to Metro Councilman Kevin Kramer, he, Metro Council President David James and Councilman Bill Hollander asked for the increase in funding for extra security.
Rebecca Fleischaker, co-chief of Louisville Forward, said the contract would likely be first offered to Louisville Metro Police to fill the positions. But final determination on what officers would be used have not been made.
"Understanding the current staffing levels at LMPD, this program would need to also utilize sworn officers outside of LMPD, possibly including the Jefferson County Sheriff, independent cities in Jefferson County, and those from surrounding counties," the proposal read.
The proposal was tabled Monday and is expected to be addressed again Thursday.
