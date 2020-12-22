LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First, there was the pandemic, which brought immeasurable loss and financial hardship. Then, there was a police shooting followed by months of protest for change. Those events, and more, combined to create a tough year of challenges for Louisville Metro Council.
"It's been a really, really challenging year," said Markus Winkler, D-17, the majority caucus chair on Metro Council. “I think we have done a very good job this year of being responsive to the needs of the community.”
Winkler says council had no choice but to adapt and react.
It shepherded some relief efforts to soften the economic blow of COVID-19.
Then, when protests broke out after the shooting of Breonna Taylor, council responded to the racial reckoning and the calls for police reform.
Most notably, it passed three big measures:
- Breonna’s Law, which bans no-knock search warrants.
- A resolution that puts guardrails around LMPD’s use-of-force techniques.
- And a bill which creates a Civilian Review and Accountability Board, a panel of everyday people that’ll review cases of alleged police misconduct.
Additionally, it passed a budget with equity in mind, a resolution stating 'no confidence' in Mayor Greg Fischer and a new FOP contract that included raises for many LMPD officers.
“The FOP contract is the other part that I’m proud of, because, while controversial, the increase in pay for our officers is critical so we can attract and retain the best and brightest," Winkler said.
Councilman Kevin Kramer, R-11, the leader of council Republicans, says he’s proud of the togetherness on council that produced some of the bills.
“I think just the cohesiveness of the council — I’ve been pleased that we’ve been able to do that," Kramer said. "I would like for our message to the mayor to have been a little bit stronger than it was, but nonetheless in that same sense of cohesiveness, the council did come together and make it clear to the mayor that we were hoping for a different level of leadership."
Winkler agrees that the cohesiveness was a factor. He pointed out that many bills were passed with Democrats and Republicans voting together. Breonna's Law, for instance, passed with a unanimous vote.
But, Pastor Tim Findley, a protest leader, isn’t sold on council’s 2020 performance.
“Some may find this somewhat harsh, but I would have to go with, you know, a D-minus," he graded council.
He says council has more work to do to make Louisville a better, more equitable place. He fears the changes made in 2020 were reactionary "dog and pony shows."
“I’m just not in the mood, and I don’t think the community is as well, to thank city council, the mayor, or anyone else for addressing issues that they know are there," he said.
Winkler acknowledges that there are more reforms to make, starting in 2021.
Additionally, he says council will also need to focus on revitalizing downtown, helping the health department distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, helping those who are at-risk and curbing record-setting violence. Kramer agrees with some of those objectives and says council will also need to focus on improving the city's infrastructure.
