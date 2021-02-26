LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Jefferson County Public Schools gears up to re-open, Louisville's public libraries remain closed.
Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini says that needs to change.
Although the official state map shows Louisville is no longer in the critical red category of daily COVID-19 cases, a city map differs.
A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says that's part of the reason why the libraries are still closed.
But the councilman believes there is a way to safely re-open libraries.
"This is continuing to hold back our city, and this is continuing to disadvantage the most needy citizens in this community," he said.
The mayor's office says it does have a plan to re-open libraries when local and state officials say it's safe to do so.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.