LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For Debbie and Bill Deatherage, getting around town takes a bit of extra preparation and planning. Debbie uses a cane. Bill relies on his guide dog, Agnes.
"I was blind from my birth," Debbie said. Her husband has also been blind since birth.
Right now, both are concerned because of what's affecting their routines. On Frankfort Avenue and Brownsboro Road, Verizon Wireless contractors are making some major renovations, and the two say it's leaving a mess.
"It can be a major headache because, most of the time, we don't know that there's construction going on until we're walking down the sidewalk and run into it or trip and sometimes possibly fall," said Debbie.
Councilman Bill Hollander has a collection of pictures that show some of the problems with torn up roads, blocked sidewalks, and unevenly-filled holes. While some of the problems have been addressed, Hollander says the photos are indicative of conditions present in his district since last July.
"There's also been some issues with parking," Hollander said. "If you go down the street here, you'll see some signs that say no parking from now until Valentine's Day."
The councilman says the carrier is in the process of upgrading 5G across Louisville.
"It's a big county-wide project, so what you see here is coming to the rest of the county," he said.
While he supports the effort, just this week he met with Verizon reps to see if the work can be done more carefully, wherever possible.
"We just hope that Verizon will be responsive to all of those issues and get things done as quickly as possible and restored, completely, in good manner as quickly as possible," he said.
Hollander hopes people like the Deatherage family will soon notice a difference.
He says he needs people in the area to keep his office updated on any problems that aren't repaired, because he says Verizon will be on the hook to pay for all of those fixes.
