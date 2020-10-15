LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville councilman said a new police union contract being considered by Metro Council includes six problem spots identified by a group that seeks to "end police brutality in America."
Until the contract is changed, Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said he will not vote for it.
"I think it's a real missed opportunity to work on police reform in the community," he said Thursday.
Hollander said he supports raises for LMPD officers, which are included in the new contract. If ratified by Metro Council, the contract, which is the result of two years of negotiations between the city and River City FOP Lodge 614, would raise the starting pay for many LMPD officers.
But, Hollander said the new contract also should changes the public is demanding.
As the Council debated the contract Tuesday afternoon, the councilman punctuated his point by referring to the research conducted by Campaign Zero, which Hollander described as a group of activists and academics who have studied policing around the country.
"They've looked at use of force issues, but they've also looked at police contracts and police bill of rights across the country," he said.
Part of that work includes studying police contracts for 81 of America's biggest cities, including Louisville, for six problematic areas:
Disqualifying misconduct complaints that are submitted too many days after an incident occurs or if an investigation takes too long to complete.
Preventing police officers from being interrogated immediately after being involved in an incident or otherwise restricting how, when or where they can be interrogated.
Giving officers access to information that civilians do not get before being interrogated.
Requiring cities to pay costs related to police misconduct including by giving officers paid leave while under investigation, paying legal fees and/or the cost of settlements.
Preventing information on past misconduct investigations from being recorded or retained in an officer's personnel file.
Limiting disciplinary consequences for officers or limiting the capacity of civilian oversight structures and/or the media to hold police accountable.
Campaign Zero said those six provisions make it tougher to hold officers accountable for misconduct. The campaign's website also shows Louisville is one of just six cities (of those studied) with all six problem areas in its police contract.
To see why Campaign Zero says Louisville's contract includes each problematic provision, click here.
Hollander said the new contract wouldn't erase the problematic provisions.
"We have heard police officers around the country say that most police officers do a very good job, and I agree with that, and that they want to see police officers who are not doing a good job disciplined," he said. "These provisions inhibit discipline."
During the Tuesday meeting, other Council members, including Brandon Coan, D-8, also expressed concern that the contract does not include more reforms, though they didn't mention Campaign Zero specifically.
"Full accountability is not just missing from this contract, the document expressly exempts the police from personal responsibility in at least a half dozen different, dangerous ways," said Coan.
Others, however, said the raise should be passed now, as LMPD struggles to keep and recruit officers.
FOP President Ryan Nichols described the loss of recruits and current officers to resignations or retirements as a "dire" trend that ultimately could leave the department with zero qualified recruits.
Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, underscored Nichols' point.
"We have a recruit class that we normally seat 48 candidates, and right now, it has 17 candidates in there," he said.
Thursday, Nichols said he was still studying the Campaign Zero provisions. However, he repeated that the contract "desperately needs to be passed" to reverse the downward trends in recruitment and retention.
"However, I believe there is much misunderstanding of whether purposed reforms are a matter of state law, LMPD policy, or contract," he wrote. "The purpose of our collective bargaining agreement is to address wages, hours, working conditions, and benefits."
Hollander, meanwhile, said he does not want to take the chance of passing reforms later, because he believes the contract, if ratified, could be in place for years given the typically slow negotiations.
"The concern is that you are continuing those measures in the contract which provide police officers with special protections, frankly, that other citizens and other city employees don't have," he said.
At the end of the meeting Tuesday, the Council decided to hold the contract until more questions can be answered and concerns addressed.
