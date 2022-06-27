LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Interstate ramps in Louisville are littered with issues, and one councilwoman has been on a three-year mission to tackle the problems.
Neighbors who live near the ramps say garbage is often tossed everywhere, it’s noisy, grass and trees are overgrown and it’s impacting their quality of life.
“People just used these side lots as a place to dump their garbage,” said Michelle Menting, who lives near a ramp.
“There have been a couple times over the years where homeless people have set up camp uncomfortably close to my back yard,” said Ken Crandall.
Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, said every day it can be a different issue.
“This has been three years in the making, quite frankly. I hear from neighbors constantly about concerns with the ramps,” George said.
Neighbors also complain about graffiti, panhandlers and lights being out.
Menting, who’s lived near a ramp for 14 years, said overgrown trees led to an even bigger problem for her in broad daylight.
“Like you said there was zero visibility. So it was pretty easy to walk in, bash in my back door and came in and took everything of value and left. They had time to do that because no one could see them,” Menting said.
Leaders with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said mowing happens three times a season and is done for sight-distance issues or another hazard, not aesthetics.
The issues around ramps are plenty, but the hope is that solutions could be around the corner.
“We welcome neighbors to come out and walk with us on Thursday to, again, better understand the experience of those closest to the ramps as well as help us set priorities,” George said.
The walking tours will be at 7:30 p.m. the next four Thursdays: June 30, July 7, July 14 and July 21. The tours will walk along South 3rd Street, Florence Avenue, Southern Parkway and Southern Heights. The meeting location is the Circle K at 4347 S. 3rd St.
