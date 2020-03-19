LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local couple is back in Louisville after an extended vacation in Spain, but they say getting home in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak wasn't easy.
Enid Redman and Graham Bell say getting into the U.S. from Europe was difficult -- a time plagued by food shortages and empty beaches.
At one point, they were in Madrid, a hotspot for COVID-19 with 16 deaths at a nursing home in the past five days.
"They started shutting everything down that last day we were there, and it was just real surreal," Redman said. "Everything is closed: all the restaurants, all the bars. You couldn't walk on the beach, walk on the promenade."
"The Spanish government decided they would have $3,000 fines for anyone who was breaking the rules," Bell said. "Anyone who is doing that are making the situation even worse."
The couple is now self-quarantined at home, but had to fly through London and Chicago to come back to Louisville.
