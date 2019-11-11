LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every love story has a beginning and an end.
At an Indian Hills home, John and Jean Lee Treitz might be in the final chapter, but you wouldn't know it.
He's still laughing at playful jabs about his hair or lack their of. She's still jokingly asking for a drink.
"Is there any wine?" Jean Lee asked her daughter, Jeannie.
The Louisville-born man and wife are both 99 years old. They took their vows seriously, especially that one about sickness and health. She's battling dementia. He's dealing with diabetes and arthritis.
"Every day is a blessing; every hour really," Jeannie Treitz said.
The struggles of old age are hardly the biggest fight these two have fought.
"I've loved her ever since I first saw her," John said of Jean Lee.
The two first saw each other in 1941 at a dance in a gym at the University of Louisville. His friend actually pointed out the cute brunette busting a move.
"He said, 'You see that girl over there?' He said, 'I'm going to marry her.' Well, it didn't work out like that. I married her," John said with a smile. "You know, I haven't seen him since."
After a phone call and a couple dates, John and Jean Lee's whirlwind romance would have to be put on the backburner.
"I went into the service," he said.
"He was a P47 fighter pilot," his daughter added. "They were called Thunderbolts."
John's stories from the skies over northern Europe during World War II are nothing short of harrowing.
His plane was almost shot down one time.
"He fired at me for 10 or 15 miles out to sea," John said about an enemy pilot. "The shells would explode around me, near me."
The plane also nearly ran out of gas in enemy territory. Half of John's squadron from the Army Air Corps wouldn't make it back to their loved ones.
"We had about 22 pilots," he said. "These boys were all friends of mine."
John said it's clear someone had to be on his side.
"I'm sure God was right with me," he said.
John and Jean Lee wrote love notes every day. There are 500-600 letters still in their attic.
The veteran made it home to his now bride, and all these years later, they're celebrating 77 years of marriage.
They said there's no secret.
"I guess it's just because we're in love," Jean Lee said.
That woman John saw from afar all those years ago was the one he was meant to be with. No conflict here or aboard could've ever changed that.
"We've had such a good life together," John said.
Every love story has a beginning and an end. The finish to this one will go back to another one of those vows they made at the start. Only death will do them part.
