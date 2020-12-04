LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville business allows clients to work up a sweat with a personal trainer and get a blowout all in one place.
Londay Washington and his wife Nikki created DLNI Hair & Fitness by combining their two professions: personal fitness and cosmetology.
"We saw that our customers are wanting the same thing," Londay said. "They want to look and they want to feel good and they're going to two different places to get the same thing. We just wanted to take our two passions and put them together and give people a little bit of our family."
In March, both Londay and Nikki lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the same day. The couple said they took the time off work to put their heads together and decide how to make light of the grim situation.
"Instead of sitting around talking about what we didn't have, we sat around and talked about what we wanted in our dreams," Londay said.
Opening the first business of its kind and being Black owners has posed some challenges, but the couple said faith has given them hope.
"God just gave me the message. He said do it," Nikki said. "My motto has always been, 'You have to believe in the unforeseen.' At the end of the day, you can't have faith and fear at the same time."
Whether they're hitting the weights, or getting a fresh cut, the clients are what keep them going.
"We could not do this without our clients. They believe in us," Nikki said. "The reason they keep coming they always say is because we make them like family. They tell us that they're comfortable, and even during the pandemic, they feel safe in here."
Nikki said the name of the business comes from the first initial of each of her family's first names. She said the hair salon portion of the business started in 2012, and she has now combined her clients with her husband's.
The owners said they have plans to expand but are holding off on spending the extra money just in case of another shutdown.
Clients who workout and get a salon service in the same day receive discounted rates.
The business is also giving back to the community during the holiday season by holding a contest to win free services from the business. The first prize is valued at $350 and includes a free makeover to a special mother or young girl in the local community. The makeover will include hair, makeup, lashes and a photo session. The second prize is valued at $429 and includes a four week on-on-one personal training membership and customized meal plan. The business said the prize will go to one individual who displays a true physical and mental need to lose weight.
DLNI will also be giving away one $50 gift card to one boy and one girl aged 17 or under. In order to win, applicants must submit an essay to dlnihairandfitness@gmail.com explaining what positive thing has the pandemic brought them and why they believe they should be chosen as the winner.
All winners will be announced on DLNI's website and Instagram pages on Dec. 20.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.