LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Couples planning to get married at a Louisville venue suddenly shutting down are now dealing with more complications.
"I was going to have my wedding here at Noah's on October 19 of this year,” Heather Higginbotham said.
But Higginbotham won't be getting married at Noah’s Event Venue this fall, even though she's paid the company thousands of dollars.
Noah's is closing its doors on Aug. 12 and any events scheduled after that date are done for.
"I'm actually floored that this even has happened,” Higganbotham said.
The company, which operates 42 venues across the country, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Noah's is also being sued on allegations of fraud and has been accused of running a Ponzi scheme.
"It makes you really wonder what put Noah's in this mishandling of funds situation in the first place?" Faith Vasquez said.
Vasquez is another Louisville bride Noah’s hung out to dry. She was planning on getting married at the venue next year.
"I was pretty upset,” she said.
Couples were initially told they could request refunds from the venue. Just days later, they were emailed pages and pages of court documents. The documents say the brides might get up to $2,850 back. For many, that's just a fraction of what has already been paid to Noah's.
"But the rest of it you may never see?” Higginbotham said. “Like I said, it just makes you sick to your stomach to even think.”
That situation could be the reality for dozens of brides and grooms listed on the documents. They're concerned they won't get all of their money back, and in a bankruptcy situation, that's certainly a possibility.
"That worries me because that means that I could never see my money again,” Vasquez said.
Making things even more complicated, the court proceedings are happening in Utah on Aug. 14.
"For us that work, go to school, and now are trying to plan a wedding, don't have money to fly to Utah or hire a lawyer to be in Utah,” Vasquez said. “So they're kind of making it a Catch-22 to where we're stuck."
Vasquez started a GoFundMe page in an attempt to raise enough to hire an attorney to represent all of the Louisville couples affected in court. She hopes an attorney can fight for the couples involved while they continue planning their weddings all over again.
