LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ice storm moving toward Louisville has crews ready to treat roadways, as temperatures drop.

In a release, Metro Public Works said its Snow Team members are staging for the ice by doing equipment safety checks, loading trucks with salt and heading to the starting point of each driver's route. Salt will be applied to roadways as soon as possible by 56 crews on 111 snow routes, which includes 2,700 miles of two-lane roads.

Drivers in Louisville are being urged to use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Metro Public Works maintains an online map of snow routes that have been treated. To check your area, click here. 

IMAGES | Ice Storm 2022 begins with coating of ice in some areas

Images are coming in, as ice begins to accumulate aross Kentucky and Indiana. Email your images to webteam@wdrb.com

1 of 18

For the latest update on roads in southern Indiana, click here

For the latest from KYTC, click here

For the latest conditions and closures from TRIMARC, click here.

Louisville's "snow team" updates its progress on a map of its snow routes. click here. 

To check the latest forecast from our team of WDRB meteorologists, just go to our weather page.

Winter is a great time to download the WDRB Weather app for your Apple or Android phone. It allows you to check current conditions, local radar and get the hour-by-hour forecast. To find out how to download, click here

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags