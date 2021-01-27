LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville is ready for snow.
That's the word from the Metro Snow Team, which began treating the city's 110 snow routes Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service's winter weather advisory is set to remain in effect from 3 p.m. eastern Wednesday until 1 a.m. eastern on Thursday. The snow was expected to begin falling around 2 p.m. in some areas, with up to 1 to 3 inches expected.
The snow team will initially treat the roads with salt only, but will add a covering of calcium chloride later to "increase efficacy during colder surface temperatures," according to a news release.
Some city trucks are being loaded with salt in preparation of winter weather moving into the area.
"The team will work the rest of the day and through the night to repeat this process and keep roadways as safe as possible," the news release states.
Temperatures are predicted to get down to freezing by 8 p.m. and dip into the 20s Wednesday night. Thursday's temperatures are expected to remain in the teens.
