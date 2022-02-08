LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers seized 2,079 pounds of illegal drugs in Louisville during the month of January.
The narcotics were shipped from India, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico and Canada, according to a news release.
Officers seized 1,113 pounds of marijuana, 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 179 pounds of drug precursors, 108 pounds of scheduled narcotics and 64 pounds of steroids.
Customs officers also found 137 pounds of khat, a stimulant drug, and 75 pounds of ketamine.
CBP officers said drug smugglers are trying to find interesting ways to hide their narcotics when they ship them, by hiding drugs in toys, sandals, clothing and corsets.
“These seizures are the dangers our officers see every night and it doesn’t stop," said Thomas Mahn, port director in Louisville. “Our officers do an outstanding job stopping these shipments. These criminals keep trying different ways to sneak their contraband in and our officers do a better job of finding it and stopping it in its tracks.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.