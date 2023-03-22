LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The CVS in the heart of downtown Louisville was closed Wednesday following a double shooting Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro Police said that a man targeted his ex who works there, shouted 'you broke my heart,' and emptied the magazine of his pistol. The woman was hit several times and a customer was grazed.
They both were taken to University Hospital. The man was treated and released. There has been no update on the condition of the woman, but she is expected to survive.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. One other customer and four other employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting, but they weren't hurt.
Anthony Howard, 25, was arrested early Wednesday morning and is charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief, according to the citation. He will be arraigned on Thursday.
One of the bullets hit the glass of the front entrance door, causing it to shatter, according to the citation. It was boarded up Wednesday.
A WDRB News crew talked to several people trying to go to the CVS Wednesday. One man said he's a regular to the store and was disheartened to hear the woman was targeted.
"It's horrible. I live in this neighborhood, these are my friends that work at the store. Yeah, it's horrible. They're hard working. They're here every day to support the community, and I feel bad about it," Charles Kemble said.
WDRB News has reached to CVS for comment and hasn't hear back yet.
The store had a sign posted, it was closed for Tuesday but didn't say when it would re-open. The sign said for customers to go to its next closest store at 400 E. Broadway.
