LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville father was arrested after police say his 4-month-old girl was brought to the hospital with a broken leg.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Rickey Holt III was caring for the child, when the little girl suffered a broken femur.
After being taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment, she was examined by a pediatric protection specialist.
Police say that specialist "discredited" Holt's explanation for the child's injuries, and said they were instead indicative of "inflicted physical abuse."
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit was contacted and a warrant was issued for Holt's arrest. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first-degree Criminal Abuse.
Holt was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.