LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dance studio with decades of history teaching kids in west Louisville has been without water for a week — forcing its staff to carry in buckets of water just to flush the toilet.
The service at LaNita Rocknettes School of Dane was cut off, even though they never received a bill.
"That's all we're getting, just the dribbles," said Tank Neil, showing the dripping faucet in the dance studio he discovered last week.
The Rocknettes dance company has been a staple in the West Louisville community for more than 60 years.
"The Rocknettes, that's what we do. We perform everywhere. We perform at Worldfest, we perform at the opening festivities on Millionaire's Row," said Neil, rattling off some of their many community performances.
The water suddenly stopped working in the studio last week. The dance school has rented space from Christ the King Church, near Shawnee Park, for the past 15 years. Neil said the studio was up to date on its payments, and that water was always included in the rent.
"I was told that that water bill had been running and nothing had been paid on it since 2018," said Neil.
The business manger of Christ the King did not return calls for an on-camera interview. Nonetheless, Bob Frazier told WDRB News that utilities being the renter's responsibility were in the last lease agreement with the studio.
The problem: the Rocknettes never received a bill because it's still in the church's name, and the process is complicated. The dance studio shared a water line with a daycare next door that abandoned the facility several years ago. The daycare paid the water bill, but when it closed, Frazier said the church picked up the cost by mistake, and then stopped after realizing the error. However, Frazier admitted the church did not tell Neil that the bill was due, behind, or being shut off.
That left the school strapped — without water — for its weekend classes.
"Listen, the last thing you wanna do is cancel a class because of something that's completely out of your control," said Neil. "You're explaining to parents, like, 'OK, so we're not having class because the church decided to' ... you know, it's an awkward conversation."
On Friday evening, there was a late twist in the dance dilemma: Louisville Water said it will wash away the outstanding bill from the daycare and church, starting the studio as a new customer with a clean balance.
The water company said it will restore service in time for Saturday's dance class.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.