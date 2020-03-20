LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Child care centers across Kentucky shut down Friday on orders from the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The owner of the Highlands Educational Center for Kids has never closed in its 20 years in business. And Lisa Heck said this is unknown territory to have to temporarily lock their doors.
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all day cares and child care centers to close until further notice. That has day care owners like Heck concerned for when she'll have kids in the classroom again. She said this time will be tough on parents, children and her staff.
Heck said the governor made the right call but said she's incredibly sad to see her kids leave not knowing when they will be back.
"I don't know what I'm going to do Monday really, because I don't have to be open this week, but I had to for my own self," she said. "Because this is my home. This my business. I love it. And it's almost like the teachers and the kids, we're a family ourselves that are going to be divided for a few weeks."
Typically, the day care has 35 kids, but that number was down to seven this week. Heck said she won't charge parents for the time they're closed but worries about how she'll pay the bills if the closure goes on for very long.
