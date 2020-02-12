LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Louisville man wasn't happy to receive a 10-year sentence, so he lashed out at three Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies and tried to disarm one of them.
According to an arrest report, the incident began in Jefferson Circuit Court, Division 4, with Judge Charles Cunningham Jr. presiding.
Court documents show 39-year-old Tobias Steagall appeared in court Tuesday morning, just before 11 a.m., on a sentencing hearing for a first-degree assault charge. While there, the judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Shortly after that, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Steagall became disruptive. As he moved toward family, a deputy "had to take control" of him, according to the arrest report. Despite being shackled, Steagall allegedly tried to hit the deputy. When another deputy began to assist, Steagall allegedly spat in his face and continued to fight.
The deputies then pinned Steagall to a small table face up, according to the arrest report, and Steagall began reaching for a deputy's weapon in an effort to disarm him.
He was eventually subdued and taken away. During the course of the scuffle, authorities say two deputies suffered scratches and cuts and two deputies were spat on.
Steagall is now facing three counts of third-degree assault on a prisoner transportation officer and one count of attempted disarming of a peace officer.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
