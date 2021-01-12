LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville defense attorney Shameka O'Neil was held in contempt after a dispute in virtual court Tuesday with District Court Judge Julie Kaelin.
Confusion over a plea deal for O'Neil's client sparked the argument.
O'Neil asked to be taken off the case, but Kaelin, a judge for Kentucky's 30th District Court 4th Division, didn't allow it. Kaelin then charged O'Neil with criminal contempt after the defense attorney repeatedly interrupted the judge and hung up on the virtual call.
"Mark my words: If you take adverse actions against me, you better be sure about it," O'Neil said to Kaelin.
After O'Neil said she wouldn't appear again, Kaelin responded by making a contempt motion for O'Neil.
The contempt order states that O'Neil's behavior embarrassed the court. O'Neil, who could be jailed for 90 days, said she'll challenge the punishment, citing the judge's rudeness for her "off-the-cuff" remark.
