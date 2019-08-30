LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A Louisville defense attorney pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor assault and will avoid jail time for hitting another lawyer with a blunt object in the Hall of Justice last month.
Lindsey Scott pleaded guilty to 4th degree assault for striking J.R. Moore on July 17 while Moore was in a lawyer work room next to a district court. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail that will be waived as long as he follows several conditions.
Moore was taken to the hospital for a cut to his head and Scott was taken away by ambulance complaining of chest pains.
As part of the plea deal, Scott is not allowed to have any contact with Moore, must take mental health and anger management treatment classes and pay fines.
If Scott follows the conditions of his plea, he will not have to serve jail time.
In a Facebook post, Moore said he was eating breakfast when Scott walked in and struck him without provocation.
Scott was charged with second-degree felony assault. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor.
