LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In front of a crowd of supporters holding signs Thursday night, Chris Finzer fought for a nonprofit called The Living Room Project.
"We urge you to continue to fund The Living Room at an adequate level," he told Louisville Metro Council.
He made his plea because the nonprofit could lose substantial city funding, along with cuts to city services like public safety, libraries and more, unless the city finds new revenue to pay a growing state pension obligation. For that reason, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed tripling a city tax on some insurance premiums to avoid those cuts, and Metro Council has just a month to pass that hike.
"There's a lot of uncertainties," Councilwoman Cindi Fowler said. "A lot of things still up in the air. You know, people don't want to just 'OK' the mayor's budget."
The tax hike's passage is not a certainty, said Fowler, a Democrat who represents District 14.
"I'm not sure if there are votes to pass the tax increase," she said. "No, I don't know that."
Fowler was part of a Democratic caucus meeting Thursday afternoon where a number of members voiced frustration with the tax and mentioned their constituents have too. One said she's heard a lot of "fury and anger" from constituents. Another said he's received comments laced with four-letter words.
"They want me to vote 'no' on the mayor's proposal," Fowler said.
"A lot of them have expressed they are not for the premium tax increase," Donna Purvis added.
Purvis, a newly-elected Democrat who represents District 5, wants to see more meetings, more discussion among council members and said she didn't get elected to "rubber stamp" Fischer's plan.
"I'm here to fight on behalf of my district, and I'm not just going to say 'let's increase taxes,'" Purvis said.
Meanwhile, Republican Kevin Kramer, who represents District 11, hopes he can work with his colleagues across the aisle to reach a better plan that the two options Fischer has proposed: deep cuts or a tax hike.
"I reject, entirely, the mayor's two drastic choices," he said. "I don't accept that that is our reality."
He said he believes its possible for the city to tighten its belt and do a better job of living within its means. He and others hope more ideas and alternative plans will be brought to the table soon.
