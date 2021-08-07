LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Louisville Democrats countered this year's annual Fancy Farm picnic with a push to get vaccines in more arms.
Wallace Slimani lost something during the pandemic will never come back.
"A couple of my family members passed away because of this COVID, unfortunately,” Slimani said. “I'm very sad about it."
He moved to Louisville in 2017 from France to further his engineering career. Slimani said for his family and those around him, "I decided to take this step and get vaccinated and protect everybody."
That's the goal of Kentucky Democrats including Mayor Greg Fischer, who did not attend Fancy Farm Saturday.
He instead was called on by his supporters to encourage vaccinations at "FancyVaxx," a counter event to Fancy Farm, held at the Union Hall on Poplar Level Road.
Congressman John Yarmuth, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, and House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins also attended the event, which did not feature speeches like Fancy Farm.
"There's a good crowd inside,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “A lot of it is people that have been lets say tuned out, they're working 60 hours a week, it might be that English is a second language or folks that just aren't tuned into the media."
During the event, 54 people got the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, nine were children and 75% are Spanish speakers.
Norton Healthcare says this was one of its largest walk-in sites during the spread of the Delta variant, and that no one was turned away from getting their vaccine. All patients, who needed it, were scheduled for their second dose before leaving.
As of Saturday, 58% of residents in Jefferson County have been vaccinated, according to the state's vaccination dashboard.
“In the minority community, it's 20% who have completed, and we just can't do that. Our neighbors have got to come out and have got to get vaccinated, it's a matter of life or death with this new Delta," said Virgina Woodward, organizer of ‘FancyVaxx.'
Former State Representative Charles Booker agrees.
"This is about freedom,” said Booker. "It is about liberty – the freedom to live a gainful life and to be able to take care of your family."
It has been a month since Louisville health experts sounded the alarm about the Delta variant, and one day closer to bringing more access to a process that has been difficult to obtain for many people.
"To protect the community and get life back to normal," said Slimani.
A day Slimani hopes is contagious.
