LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville developer is looking for investors as it prepares to break ground on a pickleball entertainment venue in Lyndon.
Louisville developer Pluris Real Estate is behind the plans for Pickle & Social, a product of Atlanta's Competitive Social Ventures (CSV). A 4-acre site at 8100 Lyndon Park Lane, off La Grange Road in Lyndon, will soon be developed into a pickleball entertainment venue with 12 indoor and outdoor courts, a rooftop bar, restaurant and golf simulators.
“Pickle and Social is not your typical sports facility," CSV President Joe Reardon said in a news release Thursday. "It is set to become the ultimate hang-out spot in Louisville, combining the allure of pickleball with an array of amenities. We’re excited to be working on this project with Colin Underhill, President of Pluris Real Estate here in Louisville, and to have the support of the Kentucky Tourism Cabinet.
The 35,000-square-foot-venue will feature:
- 12 pickleball courts: seven inside, two covered and three outdoor
- 8,500-square-foot restaurant, bourbon bar and tasting room
- Outdoor green space with cornhole, yard games, covered bar and live music stage
- Second-floor rooftop bar and patio
- Two Full Swing golf simulators inside
“We’re now looking forward to welcoming Louisville investors to join us in a rare opportunity to be a part of the profitable and growing pickleball phenomenon in their own backyard," Reardon said in a news release Thursday. “Everyone is seeking how to invest in the fastest growing sport in the world, and we know the Pickle and Social model is positioned to fill that appetite.
