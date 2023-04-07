LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare wants to help Spring Breakers return to a healthy routine after indulging on vacation.
Marisa Faibish is the lead performance dietician at the Norton Sports Health Performance and Wellness Center.
Faibish said it's best to gradually get yourself back into a healthy routine that includes diet, exercise and sleep.
Remember to hydrate because vacation often means higher sodium diets, as well as alcohol and long flights, that can dehydrate you.
She said getting exercise is important, but it's also important not to overwork yourself too quickly, but the most important thing is to return to a good sleep schedule.
"It's in constant equilibrium, so sleep, like I said, is if not more important than nutrition," she said. "They’re both equally -- I think -- so important for recovery, for memory retention, for brain health, for muscle recovery, right? All those things are so important that nutrition can help, but also sleep."
Faibish also said not to be anxious if you had a little too much fun on Spring Break and encouraged everyone to give themselves grace.
