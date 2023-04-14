LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency services officials said their call center in downtown Louisville experienced a higher-than-normal volume of calls during Monday's mass shooting at Old National Bank, causing some callers to be put on hold.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services leaders said Friday that calls are often answered in the order that they come in. And with the higher volume Monday morning, it's possible that dispatchers were taking multiple calls at once. One dispatcher stayed on the line with a caller inside the bank for 10 minutes until first responders arrived. The woman was hidden in a closet inside the bank, and you could hear gunshots over the line.
One man made a brief call, pleading for help from inside the building. He immediately identified the shooter as an employee of Old National Bank and seemed to lament several failed attempts to reach dispatchers before finally getting through.
"Get here now!" the man tells the dispatcher.
In another call, a woman said she was driving down Main Street near 2nd Street — nearly four blocks from Old National Bank — when she saw a man with, "some type of, like, an assault rifle walking around in a bulletproof vest."
When asked, she confirmed to the dispatcher that he was wearing a green jacket, bulletproof vest and green pants. The woman said she'd been trying for "five minutes" get get ahold of dispatchers.
She added that he was, "jogging around like he was trying to get somewhere in a hurry.”
"Usually, you can tell when something happens by the call board that is behind you," Josh Cothern, a 911 dispatcher in downtown Louisville, said Friday. "They will all turn red, which means that we are stacked with calls. And we don’t have enough people to answer the calls at that point."
Officials said if you call 911 and get disconnected from the line, you will immediately receive a callback
