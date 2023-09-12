LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely out the rest of the season due to a torn left Achilles tendon.
This kind of injury can happen to anyone, not just elite athletes. Doctors said the large tendon often gets hurt during abrupt movement, including when you turn, speed up or slow down.
The injury is more common in men over 30.
A complete tear similar to the one Rodgers suffered will require surgery to repair and months of rehab.
"Expect it to have some weakness regardless of how it is treated," said Dr. Andrew R. Harston of the Norton Orthopedic Institute. "Now, we have gotten better at that. This used to be a career-ending injury for most players, and, for the most part, it's not now."
For those with a mild injury to the Achilles tendon, treatment can include immobilization, anti-inflammatory medicine and stretches.
Doctors also say calf stretches can help you avoid injury.
