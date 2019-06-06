LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville doctor has found the prescription for success when it comes to caring for the elderly.
Dr. Carmel Person was honored with the 2019 Champion for the Aging Award at a luncheon Thursday at the Seelbach Hilton Hotel.
The nonprofit ElderServe recognized Person for her more than 30 years of work improving the lives of patients over the age of 65.
Person is the medical director of Norton Healthcare Geriatrics and House Calls. She began caring for in-home patients as a nurse's aid with Norton in 1989.
"Louisville is known as a compassionate city," Person said. "With our aging population, it's a great opportunity to demonstrate that compassion on a daily basis, and we're grateful to be part of that community."
Thursday's awards luncheon raised $83,776 for Elderserve.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.