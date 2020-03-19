LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jerry Zegart and his wife, Karen, get a lot of deliveries at their home in Prospect. But these days, the Zegarts want to make sure they're not bringing a potentially deadly virus into their home.
"Those are things we probably never thought of before, but those are things we should think about now," Jerry Zegart.
Dr. Bethany Hodge with the University of Louisville School of Medicine said the coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets, and those droplets can live on surfaces.
"It is pretty typical for a respiratory virus that it's carried in the moisture droplets that come out of your respiratory system," Hodge said, adding that that's why social distancing is so important.
"That 6-foot protection bubble keeps you from coming into contact with other people's respiratory droplets," Hodge said. "One person in the middle of a crowd can cause a lot of damage."
When those droplets enter another person directly, it usually becomes infectious. And Hodge said the amount of time depends on the surface.
"The new studies that we are looking at is how long can those viruses stay alive and viable if the respiratory droplet falls on a surface," Hodge said. "On cardboard, it is about 24 hours."
Does that mean picking up that package delivered to your front door should not be considered a threat?
"Statistically, it's a low likelihood," Hodge said. "But you're never going to get a scientist to say that something is impossible."
Despite the low risk of the packages, Zegart wants to add an extra layer of protection.
"Oh, we're changing things," he said. "I've already sprayed that one down."
Health officials said it's still good practice to wash your hands with soap and water after handling packages delivered to your home.
