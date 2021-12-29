LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new isolation and quarantine guidelines this week, and doctors said it's proof that scientists are learning more about COVID-19.
The change comes because health officials are learning that the majority of transmission happens one to two days before symptoms and two to three days after.
"You see that education and scientific evidence come about. You see the CDC make changes," said Dr. Steven Hester, chief medical officer for Norton Healthcare. "That can be frightening sometimes, and sometimes, it can be unsettling. But I think as we look at that, it does seem to fit."
The new guidelines say if you test positive for COVID-19, isolate for five days. If signs and symptoms are gone or getting better on day six, you can go back to doing things but making sure you stay masked for five more days. If you have a fever on day five, you must continue to isolate until you're fever-free for 24 hours.
"The goal is obviously to not get COVID-19, not get quarantine, not even have to deal with the process," Hester said. "And so I think if we really take a prevention strategy there from the beginning, it's really about getting vaccinated. And especially if you've gotten those first two shots and you qualify for the booster, make an appointment to get that."
If you've been exposed and you are boosted, wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on day five from exposure. If you start to feel symptoms, stay home and get tested.
If you've been exposed and are not boosted or not vaccinated, stay home for five days. If you're not feeling any symptoms after five days, you can go back to normal activity but still mask-up for five more days. Get tested on day five or if you start feeling symptoms.
"Incredibly challenging times that have been, I think, hard on a lot of people, and a lot of families have lost loved ones," Hester said. "But I think we can have a lot of hope going forward that we can continue to get through this."
And the changes, he said, show there's a light at the end of the tunnel.
