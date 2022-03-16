LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent images from Russia's invasion in Ukraine can have an affect on people's mental health, even if it's not immediately apparent.
The warning from doctors comes at a time when many are already vulnerable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We would be feeling the anxiety and stress of this invasion regardless," said Dr. Stephen Taylor, chief medical officer at UofL Peace Hospital.
"The economic impact we would be feeling either way," he said. "Those things would be happening anyway. Those are all causing stress and would be causing stress just as stand alone events. But add it to the pandemic ... yeah, it does add another layer on top of an emotional state that is already fragile."
Here are some signs that you may need help with your mental health: difficulty sleeping, difficulty focusing, feeling depressed or sad, and feeling angry or full of rage.
You should seek help if you begin to experience such feelings on a daily basis.
