LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Imagine the worst migraine you've ever had. Austin Neal said what he was feeling was worse.
"I couldn't sleep. I couldn't stand. I couldn't walk. I couldn't do pretty much anything," Neal said. "I would lay down — my head would hurt. I'd sit up — my head would hurt. I'd try to sleep — my head would hurt."
By trying to overcome a dangerous brain condition, he faced another, caused by his treatment.
"That's my baby. That's my first born," said Rhonda Neal, Austin's mother. "I was scared to death. I thought there was never going to be anything we could do to fix it.
"It's very stressful thinking that your child has something that you can't fix."
At 19 years old, Austin Neal was diagnosed with AVM, a condition that impacts arteries and veins in the brain. He needed radiation treatment, but it killed healthy brain tissue too.
"I felt like just completely unlucky," he said.
It's called radiation necrosis, and up to 10 percent of radiation patients can experience it. Necrosis can cause swelling in the brain, often leading to debilitating headaches and the possibility of other health issues.
"It can cause seizures because of the irritation of the surrounding brain, weakness or numbness ... depending on which part of the brain is affected," said Dr. Shervin Dashti with the Norton Neuroscience Institute. "So it can have really serious complications."
There are some treatments for necrosis, but they can cause some pretty serious side effects. So Dashti wanted to find a better solution. He knew a certain cancer drug was proven to treat the condition if given to patients in big doses several times, but it's risky.
"Instead of bombarding the whole body with this really toxic medication, give a much smaller dose of it exactly where it needs to go: right into the artery that goes into the brain," Dashti said.
Dashti picked Austin Neal to join a clinical trial to see if this method can reverse the effects of radiation necrosis. He's one of about 20 patients to have the procedure, and some people have even come to Louisville for it from other countries.
In almost all cases, the patients are seeing great improvement.
"They have really significant reduction or resolution of their headaches within days, which is pretty remarkable," Dashti said. "Within a couple days or at most a week, most people's headaches pretty much go away."
In Austin Neal's case, you have to see how his brain has healed to believe it. His scans show the difference after just one treatment.
"The pain was pretty much gone," he said.
Nearly two years later, things are going well. He finished up college, earned an engineering degree and is still pain free.
"It's amazing that you can go from having no hope to wow, there's a new world out there," Rhonda Neal said.
The Neals are longer worrying about what the future might hold, instead looking forward.
"Looking forward to whatever may come next and hopefully not having any other kind of issue like this again," Austin Neal said.
Dashti and his team are still working to publish the results of the clinical trial. If this success can be repeated with more patients, he thinks the treatment could become the new standard of care for necrosis treatment.
