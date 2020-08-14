LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care professional are strongly encouraging everyone to the influenza vaccination this year.
But every year, millions of Americans take a pass. Joey Lablanc is one of them.
"I've never really considered getting a flu shot," he said. "I've heard wive's tales about that."
Lablanc's reasons for skipping the annual flu shot are familiar ones.
"I just heard sometimes you get sick with the flu," he said.
Dr. Paul Schulz, a system epidemiologist with Norton Healthcare, said a lot of times, he asks patients if they wear seat belts.
"It's a protection in case you get exposed," Schulz said. "The reason you may not have had the flu is because you didn't get exposed."
Here are his three reasons everyone should get a vaccination before flu season:
Reason one: Your co-workers.
"People actually showing up to work ill, they could actually pass the infection to co-workers," Schulz said.
Reason two: If there's another spike in COVID-19 cases, it could impact local hospitals.
"If you are already stretched with or challenged with ICU capacity or ventilator capacity, and another respiratory illness season hits, that obviously would make matters worse," Schulz said.
Reason three: Influenza is still deadly.
"There are some influenza seasons that are impressive in the sense of number of people infected and the morbidity and mortality associated with the infection," Schulz said.
Lablanc is still undecided about the flu shot but not when it comes to a vaccination for the coronavirus.
"I'll get that when it comes out," he said. "I think I'll be the first in line for that, if I am able."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get vaccinated before the start of flu season.
