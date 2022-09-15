LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer.
Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s.
It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to look out for.
"Somebody is shaving, they start seeing lumps or bumps showing up here (on their neck) or under their arms," said Dr. Mohamed Hegazi, an oncologist for UofL Health. "That's one of the symptoms. The other symptom when it becomes more active is a patient develops a fever that can't be explained by infection — sometimes, night sweats that can be drenching."
Hegazi said about 75% of people with the most common type of lymphoma are alive five years after being diagnosed.
