LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air pollution continues to be a problem in the greater Louisville area as smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires hangs over Kentuckiana.
Across Canada, nearly 500 fires are burning, with more than 250 considered to be out of control.
An Air Quality Alert remained in effect for a second day Thursday, meaning it's unhealthy for many people to remain outdoors for extended periods.
Local health experts said they're seeing an uptick in the number of patients coming into urgent care centers with respiratory issues. That's why Norton Healthcare physician Dr. Steven Patton is urging people people to take precautions.
"If you can, check the air quality index and make sure on those days where the concentration are very high, you want to try to stay inside as much as possible," Patton said.
People can quickly do that by checking a website recently launched by the EPA called AirNow.gov. It lets users type in a zip code to get the most up-to-date air quality reading in their area. On Thursday, Louisville's air quality remained in the unhealthy range.
Children and older adults, and people with lung and heart conditions should remain indoors as much as possible. Doctors say being exposed to the small particles in a day is similar to smoking cigarettes. Symptoms include coughing and shortness of breath.
"Too long of exposure to these small particles in a day can kind of be like smoking a cigarette," Patton said.
Flights weren't able to take off from Bowman Field because of the limited visibility caused by the air pollution.
Meanwhile, a heat advisory has also been issued for Friday morning for the Greater Louisville area, with heat indexes expected to approach 105.
People in sensitive groups such as pregnant women, the elderly, young children and people with respiratory illnesses should avoid heavy outdoor exertion and try to finish outdoor activities in the morning, when levels are lower. Pay attention to related symptoms and make sure to have a rescue inhaler.
