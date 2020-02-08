LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville doctor is taking time off to give back. He will head to one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere to help women in need.
Dr. David Doering is a gynecologic oncologist with Norton Cancer Institute.
"It's very satisfying to make people better," Dr. Doering said.
So far, over the course of his 30 year long career he has helped hundreds and hundreds of patients with gynecological issues.
"Here in Louisville I do mainly cancer surgery. So hysterectomies for uterine cancer, or radical hysterectomies for cervical cancer, or surgical removal of ovarian tumors," Dr. Doering said.
In 2018, Dr. Doering was recognized for completing his 1,000th procedure using robotic surgery techniques.
"A lot of them are cured. We obviously don't cure everybody, but a lot of them are," Doering said.
Dr. Doering's work is extending well beyond Kentucky. About two and a half years ago he said he decided to team up with "Amigos for Christ" and volunteered his time and expertise to women in Nicaragua.
"At that time my son was still in training and he's also an OBGYN doctor so he and I went together," Dr. Doering said."We got up early and operated all day."
In less than five days he said a team of doctors and other medical workers helped up to 50 women.
"The patients are just so grateful just nothing but 'gracias doctor, gracias,'" Dr. Doering said. "I just feel so good. It may benefit me more than the patients actually. It's just so gratifying."
So gratifying, he is packing his bags again and heading to Nicaragua for the second time to help women there, some he says will walk hours to seek care.
"We're going to be doing surgery the old fashioned way in Nicaragua with scalpels and retractors. I like to say it's old school before surgery became a video game," Dr. Doering said.
Dr. Doering said operating in what is known as the second poorest country in the Western Hemisphere is eye opening.
"The windows are broken and there's flies flying around. The surgical instruments are sterilized... but it's no where near the level of sophistication that we have in the U.S," Dr. Doering said. "The people are tough."
Tough people, facing tough situations, that are able to smile knowing strangers like Dr. Doering care.
Dr. Doering is heading on his mission trip February 15th.
Norton Healthcare said it is donating surgical instruments to assist his efforts.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.