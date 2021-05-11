LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors in the Louisville area are encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as their age range becomes available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already approved the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers 16 and up. This week, the Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for the two-dose Pfizer shot for 12- to 15-year-olds. The CDC is expected to sign off on the vaccine Wednesday, which would make it available as early as Thursday.
“That’s great news, because even though children haven’t really been the hardest hit demographic, they’re certainly not immune by any means,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in his weekly coronavirus update Tuesday.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said even though her children would still be too young to get the vaccine, she plans to sign them up as soon as the FDA deems it safe for their age range.
“This vaccine has been tested greatly over the last year, and I just feel really confident in it," Moyer said. "It’s been a huge stress relief for my husband and I to be vaccinated, and having our kids vaccinated — I think — will reduce that stress even more and protect them."
It is the exact same Pfizer vaccine that is used in adults, so children will need two doses, three weeks apart. The FDA declared the Pfizer vaccine safe for younger teens after testing more than 2,000 volunteers ages 12 to 15 in the U.S. Common side effects were the same as adults, including sore arms, fatigue, headaches and muscle aches.
Doctors said the hope is that by vaccinating more children, it will allow kids to get back to normal, too.
“Being vaccinated, they won’t have to worry about missing school or sports or exposing other people,” Moyer said.
Norton Healthcare already has a waiting list for children 12-15 hoping to get the vaccine. Dr. Kristina Bryant, of Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases, said more than 3,000 kids are pre-registered. As soon as the vaccine gets the green light, those parents will get an email link to sign up for an appointment. Kids must have parental approval.
“I think parents have been waiting for this,” Bryant said. “How can we get to herd immunity if we don’t immunize kids?”
Bryant encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the vaccine and see how they feel. If parents or children have reservations or concerns about getting the vaccine, she said make sure you talk to your doctor first.
Click here to pre-register a child through Norton Healthcare. Bryant said appointments will open up once the vaccine gets final approval.
UofL Health is hosting a few COVID-19 vaccination sites at area high schools for anyone 16 years old and up. The hospital system is working on a logistics plan for vaccinating children ages 12-15, but for now, these sites will only accommodate 16 and older. A spokesperson for UofL Health said the goal is to get 12- to 15-year-olds to urgent cares and doctors’ offices for their vaccines.
It is not clear when a version of the vaccine might be available for children younger than 12 years old, however, studies are already underway. Moyer said that a smaller dose for younger children could be ready by late fall.
Doctors warned parents that if children are not vaccinated, they need to continue to be cautious about exposing them to other people or environments where they could contract COVID-19. They also reminded all parents and their children to continue wearing masks and washing their hands, no matter what their vaccination status is.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.