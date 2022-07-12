LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are urging pregnant women to be careful when temperatures rise because excessive heat can lead to complications.
Dehydration can cause early contractions and is one of the most common reasons pregnant women end up at the hospital. Pregnant women should have a plan to take breaks from the heat in an air conditioned room or car.
They should also keep a bottle of water with them at all times and keep drinking that water.
"Actually, you can use your urine as a guide," said Dr. Eddie Miller with UofL Health. "In pregnancy, you want urine to be clear to lightest yellow. If it's dark or has a foul smell, it can be a sign you're not getting enough water and possibly getting dehydrated, which can have adverse consequences in pregnancy."
Doctors said pregnant women should also remember sunscreen because they are more prone to sunburn.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.