LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With an air quality alert already making it hard to breathe, local health experts said they're seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses.
"We're definitely seeing an increase of patients coming in with respiratory illnesses the past few weeks more than we typically see this time of year," said UofL Health nurse Jennifer Day.
Day said the air quality is playing a roll in the amount of respiratory illnesses doctors are seeing, and causing complications even in people who don't have underlying lung conditions.
Symptoms of respiratory illness are similar to allergies, such as coughing, congestion, sore throat and itchy eyes. But doctors said those symptoms could develop into something more serous like pneumonia.
A daily allergy medication could help alleviate some less serious symptoms, but you can also take preventative measures to stay healthy.
"We want you to stay inside. We don't want you out there breathing in these harmful things, of course, if you are sick, stay home," said Day. "And if you do cough, cough into your elbow. Make sure that you're washing your hands frequently."
As always, experts said, the best way to take care of any illness is to see a doctor.
