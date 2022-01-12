LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at UofL Health said emergency rooms at their hospitals are the busiest they've ever seen them.
Some days, doctors are seeing up to 200 patients at the ER, an increase of as much as four times over an average day.
"We're seeing more patients being admitted and more patients needing critical needs that we don't have," said Dr. Aaron Kuzel with the UofL Health Emergency Department.
Doctors say they are stretched thin. Average wait times could be up to six hours, and some people are showing up just to get a COVID-19 test.
Doctors are urging you to only go to the ER if it's an absolute emergency.
"What we try to do as physicians is get every single patient the most amount of time that we can provide adequately," Kuzel said. "As emergency medicine physicians, we are constantly being pulled in different directions, so every little patient, every little complaint that pulls us in different directions takes our focus off the very sick and the very urgent-need patients."
The city opened up a mass testing site at Churchill Downs this week. It's open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
