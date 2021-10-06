LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors hope the number of COVID-19 patients continues to drop, but they are worried the hospital system could be overwhelmed if there's another surge during flu season.
Dr. Tamea Evans with UofL Health, said she only saw two people who had the flu last year, largely because people were inside, more socially distant and wearing masks.
"People are out there again, and now, we're getting the surge of flu. So the question is are we going to have this big twin-demic," Evans said. "We are largely not masking. I think when everybody got their shots and the CDC released everybody, it was like, 'We're free and we're going in big crowds.'"
If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 shot yet, doctors said it's OK to get them both at the same time.
"Find a way to think about in terms of your own protection," Evans said. "If you can't — if you're not as concerned about yourself — protect those you love. One of the saddest parts about this last month is I've had several family clusters of death."
She said it's important to make sure your kids get the flu shot, especially if they're too young to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
