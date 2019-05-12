LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new approach to treating dangerous clots is bringing people from all over to the Norton Neuroscience Institute. Doctors can now access the brain through the patient's wrist.
Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi spends his days treating neurological problems at Norton Neuroscience Institute.
"Seeing this develop we thought that before it ruptured we'd rather just go ahead and treat it," said the neurosurgeon, as he pointed out an aneurysm on a brain scan.
Traditionally, to stop these dangerous clots, doctors use tiny catheters to go through the femoral artery in the groin all the way to the damaged area of the brain. But he's one of only a handful of doctors in the country to use a new approach.
"We're really pushing the envelope and we're at the forefront of this in Kentucky. We're one of the only centers that offer this," said Dr. Ghiassi.
Instead, Dr. Ghiassi accesses the brain through the patient's wrist, using the radial artery. Unlike going through the groin, Dr. Ghiassi says the recovery time is faster with the radial approach.
"It's more convenient, it's less painful and the complication rates associated with going through the arm have significantly decreased when you compare it to the femoral approach," said Dr. Ghiassi.
We reached Tina Terrell via Skype. She lives in Paducah and traveled all the way to Louisville for the procedure.
"Really grateful that I'm alive and about to talk to people about it," said Terrell.
The massage therapist has a history of aneurysms. Back in 2012, she had a ruptured brain aneurysm. When repairing that one, doctors found five more. For years they've watched the clots.
"The last MRI that I had, two of the aneurysms had gotten larger," said Terrell.
Dr. Ghiassi placed a special stent that allows Terrell's body to get rid of the aneurysms. Besides some soreness, she says she was home the next day and back to work much faster, than with traditional treatments.
"It was like I had that done and there was very little downtime," said Terrell.
Right now, Dr. Ghiassi is using the radical approach on about half his patients, but he expects that number to grow.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.