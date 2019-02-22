LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors in Louisville have noticed a disturbing trend: an increase in case of children hanging themselves.
Dr. Amy Hanson, a pediatric emergency room doctor at North Children's Hospital, is warning parents about a recent spike in children, as young as elementary school, hanging themselves.
"We've actually seen three deaths in the last month and a half from pediatric hangings, and it's something that we really want to warn people about," said Hanson, who's also a pediatric emergency medicine professor at the University of Louisville. "It's disturbingly young."
Last month, local fifth grader Seven Bridges committed suicide, and it appears more children are doing the same thing.
"It really felt like it was reaching a breaking point, and if we didn't get the word out, there's a fear that we're going to see more (hanging deaths)," Hanson said.
While Hanson said it's tough to say exactly what factors led to these children's deaths, she notes certain risk factors.
"It seems like, especially in the very young ages ... having ADD or ADHD might make a child more impulsive and more likely to act on something like that before really thinking through the ramifications of it," she said.
That's why Hanson urges parents to open dialogue about suicide.
"I want to encourage families to really talk to their kids," she said. "Find out what their kids know, have heard about or maybe have seen, and also to caution doctors and teachers to also be on the lookout or students looking out for other students."
Some warning signs include watching or searching for violent content on computers, drawing violent pictures and aggressive or withdrawn behavior.
For more warning signs and ways to talk to your child about suicide, click here.
