LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Rebecca Matheny, who led the Louisville Downtown Partnership advocacy group for years before her departure in June, has died.
Matheny’s death was confirmed in social media posts by friends, including Metro Council member Jecorey Arthur. She was 53.
As executive director of the downtown partnership from 2014 until 2021, Matheny was in charge of an organization that promotes downtown interests and oversees cleaning up streets through property assessments paid by downtown real estate owners. She joined the partnership in 2007 and became its director in 2014.
Among other issues, Matheny pushed for the creation of more one-way streets downtown and was involved in the design of downtown parts of the Ohio River Bridges Project.
“We are heartbroken to learn the news that Rebecca Matheny has passed away. Rebecca had a true servant’s heart, and her tireless work for downtown now benefits millions of Louisvillians and visitors each year,” Tim Mulloy, chair of the Louisville Downtown Development Corporation, and Stan Moore, board chair of the Louisville Downtown Management District, said in a statement. Those two entities make up the partnership.
They said downtown Louisville “owes a debt of gratitude to Rebecca, and our entire city is so much better off as a result of her commitment to challenging us to always think bigger and do better. We hope to honor her memory by doing just that.”
“Rebecca was a champion of our downtown for many years and her contributions will leave a lasting impact on our downtown residents, businesses and visitors,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. “We hold her family, especially her children, and her friends in our thoughts.”
The Greater Louisville Inc. chamber of commerce, where Matheny had served on the board of directors, said in a statement that her “passion for our city and determination to create change will be sorely missed and long remembered.”
