LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections unveiled plans Friday for election day, when only one in-person polling location will be open for Louisville voters.
June 23 is Primary Day in Kentucky after it was pushed back from May amid COVID-19 concerns.
Voters in Jefferson County who want to vote in person will not go to their regular polling place. Instead, they will go to the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center, where all in-person ballots will be cast.
"Everything is a worry right now for us," Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said. "There's no way to know if there is going to be lines. Right now, we have more people voting by mail than we've ever had in a primary."
More than 137,000 ballots have been sent to voters by mail, Holsclaw said.
Rather than allowing in-person voting on one day, registered voters can go to the Expo Center to cast a ballot from June 15-23. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Results will not be made available until June 30 to allow for all mailed ballots to be collected.
Masks are required for all voters and parking will be free. Enter the Expo Center grounds via gates 2,4 or 6.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved