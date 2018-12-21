LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some deserving students got a big surprise on the last day of school.
Their faces lit up when they learned they'd be going home with new bikes and helmets Friday.
Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with LMPD to surprise 100 local kids at Indian Trail Elementary School. It's part of Academy's annual bike donation program.
LMPD's Community Policing Unit said the students did some great things to deserve this reward.
"I think it just helps kids want to continue to do well if you reward them for working hard," said Donnie Cardell with the LMPD Community Policing Unit. "These kids are getting them for good behavior, attendance and good grades, so it just makes you want to work harder."
Academy Sports donates more than 5,000 bikes this month to children in the 16 states where it has stores.
