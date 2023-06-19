LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville EMT is critically hurt after an ambulance and semi crashed in downtown Louisville.
It happened around 3:35 a.m. Monday on East Chestnut Street near U of L Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital.
Police say a Bullitt County ambulance transporting a patient had its lights and sirens on when it went through a red light and was hit by a semi that was northbound on I-65 exiting on the ramp to Brook Street.
The EMT in the back of the ambulance with the patient was ejected from the back and has life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
