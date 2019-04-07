LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Barry Washington opens the door to his Old Louisville restaurant, a line has already formed.
He greets each customer as if they're family, because here, they are.
"My mission is always to help people live their best lives possible," said Washington.
This is the second Barry's Cheesesteaks and More location opened by Washington. The first location is on Preston Highway where the wait can be long, but Washington insists it's worth it.
"When that sandwich gets to you, we're hoping it's the best thing that you ate that day," said Washington.
In addition to serving up the Philly-style subs, Washington also serves up second chances.
"Some of them got records. We all had our days out there in the world, but that doesn't mean they're counted out," he said.
He's not afraid to hire people with felonies on their record, or those who are homeless. Their backgrounds don't matter, he just asks that they're willing to learn.
"There's a couple of guys who work with me who had never worked in a restaurant before, and all we ask is just do what we do," he said.
Washington knows what a second chance can mean. "I was just raised up selling drugs and robbing people. That was my life," he said.
A former drug dealer and addict, Washington knows how dark times can get.
"From 1994 to 1995, I was making a lot money out there on the streets. I'd make up to $5,000 to $6,000 a day. But then I was strung out on cocaine and heroin so bad, things just went haywire," he said. "When you're out there shooting cocaine and heroin, there was times I was so tired of life, I tried to OD myself."
He credits religion with turning his life around.
"It changed my whole destiny," Washington said.
Learning to make cheesesteaks also gave him the opportunity to start over.
"He says 'listen man I know you want get clean and live right, let me show you how to make cheesesteaks'," he said. "And he really taught me the art of it, and he always put in my mind make every sandwich as though you want to bite it."
Years later after getting clean and while ministering in the west end, Washington was looking for a way to create jobs. That's how Barry's got started: a way to help others, while mentoring and ministering to those in his kitchen.
"Teaching people good trades and just trying to love people each and every day," said Washington.
This second location means employing even more people. But he's not stopping there. He's looking at franchising the Barry's name and continuing his mission.
"We already got offers to come to Atlanta, Chicago and Cincinnati and Indiana," said Washington.
Continuing his cheesesteak ministry, sharing the good word from the grill.
Barry's Cheesesteaks is located at 7502 Preston Highway and 1161 South 2nd Street.
