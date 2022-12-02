LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An invent inspired by boxing champ Muhammad Ali is bringing dozen of young men to Louisville's Ali Center.
The 12th annual Rumble Young Man, Rumble took place this week. It seeks to improve outcomes for Black men and boys across the country.
Since Wednesday, participants have learned about Ali's four core values: confidence, conviction, dedication and respect.
The event got its start in 2011 when Mayor Greg Fischer declared Louisville as the epicenter of Black male achievement.
"What we know in this country is if Black men and boys are not thriving, we are looking at dormant potential," said Steve Vassor, an organizer of the event. "We need to wake up that potential."
"It's good to see that — over the world, collectively — more organizations are coming together to be able to help us cope," said Koi Slaughter, a participant in the event.
Organizers said the event will return to Louisville sometime in 2023.
