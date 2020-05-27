LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is trying to fill a $100 million hole in city coffers as shutdowns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic continue cut tax revenue.
And in what's been a reoccurring message, Mayor Greg Fischer used his latest digital town hall Tuesday to again encourage the public to contact federal lawmakers for coronavirus relief.
"We're in a health crisis ... We're also in a financial crisis," Fischer said. "In Louisville Metro, we'd have to trim almost 1,000 jobs to balance our budget. That would included public health workers, EMS, workers, firefighters, police officers. These are the people who have been on the front line helping us get through the pandemic. So imagine us having to eliminate their jobs right now. (It's) just unconscionable, and it's not safe either."
Metro Council member Anthony Piagentini does not see layoffs as the answer. He's pushing targeted furloughs to save money, exempting police, fire and EMS.
"It's totally possible, and why the mayor doesn't put that forward for a solution versus these catastrophic solutions to scare people — I reject that wholeheartedly," Piagentini said.
The whole debate is deja vu for city workers who are once again waiting to see if their jobs will survive another budget fight. Pension talks of last year have been replaced by the pandemic.
"We saw last year where the mayor made claims related to the budget that just didn't pan out to be true," Piagentini said.
Louisville is uniquely positioned at the center of a nationwide debate. The $3 trillion HEROES act passed the U.S. House, where Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth chairs the Budget Committee. It included relief funding for state and local governments.
But Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader of the Senate, said that bills dead on arrival.
"If it's directly related to COVID-19, there may be additional assistance," McConnell said. "We're not interested in borrowing money from future generations to send down to states to solve pre-existing problems they had of one kind or another that they themselves have not tackled."
Louisville city leaders have about a month to pass a budget. The next fiscal year starts July 1.
