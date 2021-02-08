LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supply is not the only challenge when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. While there's a lot of hope, there's also still some hesitation in some communities.
Pat Mathison, a consultant with The Family Life Center at St. Stephen Baptist Church in west Louisville, said despite the disproportionate number of blacks impacted by the coronavirus there's a reason the numbers don't outweigh concerns about taking the vaccine.
"There's a lot of concern, especially with the older generation. The mortality rate is higher in the African American community," Mathison said. "It is understandable given the history that black people have had with medicine."
It is a history with deep-rooted concerns dating back to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study and force sterilization.
"Black people just don't want to be the guinea pigs anymore," Mathison said.
According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 43% of blacks say they'll "wait and see" before getting the vaccine. That's compared to 37% of Hispanics and 26% of whites.
"It's a generational history that has been passed down from generation to generation," Mathison said.
In addition to inviting members to their churches to be vaccinated, several of Louisville's high-profile black leaders have all been vaccinated, including:
- Louisville Urban League President Judge Sadiqa Reynolds
- Rev. Tim Findley, Jr., pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center
- Dr. Walter Malone Jr., pastor/founder of Canaan Christian Church
- Dr. F. Bruce Williams, senior pastor of Bates Memorial Baptist Church
- Dr. Frank Smith Jr., founding senior pastor of Christ's Church For Our Community
- Dr. Kevin Cosby, senior pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church and president of Simmons College of Kentucky
"I want to encourage everyone, when the opportunity avails itself for you to take the shot, get vaccinated, and let’s defeat COVID-19," Cosby said.
Mathison hopes seeing faith leaders get vaccinated will encourage others to do the same.
"Now is really the time that we've got to break the curse," Mathison said. "And it's going to take the generations under to encourage them to actually go ahead and get the vaccination."
The vaccines being given out at the churches are for members only, but to find out how you can sign up or get on the waiting list, click here.
